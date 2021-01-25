Sonakshi Sinha buys a swanky new 4BHK apartment in Bandra

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha kick-started the New Year by moving into her new address, which she purchased recently - all by herself.

Sinha bought a swanky new 4BHK apartment in Mumbai's Bandra.

Speaking to Design Essentia Magazine, Sonakshi said, "Ever since I started working it was my dream to buy my own house with my hard-earned money before I turned thirty. I may have crossed that deadline by a couple of years but it has finally happened."

"I enjoy living at home with my family and have no plans of moving out anytime soon. This house was me just fulfilling a dream, and a great investment," she added.

Sonakshi joins the list of B-town celebs who purchased homes recently in the maximum city.

Actors Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt invested in real estate, after the Maharashtra Government reduced stamp duty on lease agreements of immovable property.

In November 2020, Sinha, who resides with her parents and brothers in their bungalow Ramayan in Juhu, got the top floor redesigned for herself.

Art Director and Interior Designer Rupin Suchak, who has earlier done up Alia Bhatt's office space worked on Sonakshi's new pad - an ultra-minimalistic and functional space.

On work front, Sonakshi was last seen in 2019's "Dabangg 3". She will next be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride of India" with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt.