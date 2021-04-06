Sona Mohaptra reacts to Rekha gracing singing reality show, calls out channel for 'glorifying' #MeToo accused Anu Malik

For the unversed, Malik was accused of sexual misconduct by a number of women in 2018. Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin, Shweta Pandit and a few other women came out about their experiences with the singer.

After the accusations were levelled, the singer was ousted from Indian Idol Season 10 last year.

However he returned as a judge for the 11th season and this didn’t go well with people. Netizens took to Twitter to show their disappointment over his return on television.

Malik who was silent about the issue finally penned down an open letter and share it on Twitter.

He claimed that the statements that were made were "false and unverified" and this has left him "traumatised" and "tarnished" his career.