Sona Mohaptra reacts to Rekha gracing singing reality show, calls out channel for 'glorifying' #MeToo accused Anu Malik

The latest episode of Sony TV's popular singing reality show was graced by legendary actress Rekha.
Singer Sona Mohapatra, on Monday, took to Twitter to talk about the episode and said that the veteran actress gave 'a boost to a sad music reality show'.
Calling out the show for 'glorifying' #MeeToo-accused Anu Malik, she tweeted, "Happy to see #Rekha , a fine artist & sparkling woman giving a boost to a sad music reality show on social media. Why sad?What would U call a show that kept a known serial sexual predator & pervert on its payroll year after year? Anu Malik.Doesn’t even deserve a hashtag, #India"
When a user spoke about how music composer Anu Malik was seen making an appearance on the show, Sona replied: "Basically they called Anu Malik on the sad show & made him sing this to instigate good people to protest & give the channel free publicity & promotions. ‘Sexual perversion & perverts’ are a marketing tool for marketeer tools I’ve figured."
For the unversed, Malik was accused of sexual misconduct by a number of women in 2018. Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin, Shweta Pandit and a few other women came out about their experiences with the singer.
After the accusations were levelled, the singer was ousted from Indian Idol Season 10 last year.
However he returned as a judge for the 11th season and this didn’t go well with people. Netizens took to Twitter to show their disappointment over his return on television.
Malik who was silent about the issue finally penned down an open letter and share it on Twitter.
He claimed that the statements that were made were "false and unverified" and this has left him "traumatised" and "tarnished" his career.
