Sona Mohapatra to Pooja Bhatt: Reflect on creating a healthier, creative eco-system instead of just being defensive

Giving her take on the 'hot topic' of nepotism, actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt said her home banner Vishesh Films, under father Mahesh and uncle Mukesh Bhatt, has done far more than the combined efforts of Bollywood in launching new talent across the board in the film industry. The 'Sadak 2' actress had tried to prove her point further by sharing that the upcoming film gave a new music composer, Suniljeet, a chance to board the project after her father heard his tunes. Singer Sona Mohapatra reacted to Pooja's tweet and said that it would 'mean so much more if these musicians had a stake in their music’s success.' Sona also asked Pooja to stop being defensive and 'reflect on creating a healthier, creative eco-system instead'

Reacting to Pooja Bhatt's tweet about music-composer Suniljeet, Sona wrote, "That is so nice Pooja.Your banner has been known to spot new talent for sure. Would mean so much more if these musicians had a stake in their music’s success? Everyone just ends up doing the favour of the ‘opportunity’ & this is an endless cycle in #Bollywood. Zero concept of IP."