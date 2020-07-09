Sona Mohapatra to Pooja Bhatt: Reflect on creating a healthier, creative eco-system instead of just being defensive

Giving her take on the 'hot topic' of nepotism, actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt said her home banner Vishesh Films, under father Mahesh and uncle Mukesh Bhatt, has done far more than the combined efforts of Bollywood in launching new talent across the board in the film industry. The 'Sadak 2' actress had tried to prove her point further by sharing that the upcoming film gave a new music composer, Suniljeet, a chance to board the project after her father heard his tunes. Singer Sona Mohapatra reacted to Pooja's tweet and said that it would 'mean so much more if these musicians had a stake in their music’s success.' Sona also asked Pooja to stop being defensive and 'reflect on creating a healthier, creative eco-system instead'
Reacting to Pooja Bhatt's tweet about music-composer Suniljeet, Sona wrote, "That is so nice Pooja.Your banner has been known to spot new talent for sure. Would mean so much more if these musicians had a stake in their music’s success? Everyone just ends up doing the favour of the ‘opportunity’ & this is an endless cycle in #Bollywood. Zero concept of IP."
"& not that I blame you or Vishvesh films. It is a systemic problem in our industry & country; ‘exploit or be exploited’. That music labels in India don’t have an A&R in place that discover, nurture and promote artists - the heart of modern music business is the biggest tragedy," Mohapatra added in another tweet.
She further wrote, "Having said that @PoojaB1972, might be a time to reflect on creating a healthier, creative eco-system instead of just being defensive? This mindset of-“We provide you the chance, so we will make all the money out of your work” for creators of music is truly exploitative & wrong."
Actress Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday countered nepotism allegations aimed at the Bhatts, claiming that as a family of filmmakers they have always supported newcomers and outsiders.
Pooja pointed out there was a time when the Bhatts were accused of "only working with newcomers and not chasing stars".
She also talked about her upcoming film 'Sadak 2' with sister Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by their father, Mahesh Bhatt.
"Even #Sadak2 gives birth to a brand new talent in the form of @Suniljeet72 A music teacher from Chandigarh who came to our office with no prior appointment, a dream, a harmonium & a brilliant song called 'Ishq kamaal' that was absorbed into the film on first hearing by my father," she had tweeted.