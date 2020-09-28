Sona Mohapatra slams Kangana Ranaut for blocking her, says 'please get yourself some feminist friends'

Singer Sona Mohapatra on Monday called out actor Kangana Ranaut for blocking her and said that the latter 'wants to criticise everyone & everything but doesn’t know the world works on reciprocity'. The 'Ambarsariya' singer also spoke about Ranaut's dig at actor Anushka Sharma over her statement on Sunil Gavaskar's commentary.
After a Twitter user called out Kangana Ranaut for her jibe at Anushka, Sona Mohapatra shared a screenshot and revealed that the actor has blocked her on the micro-blogging site. She tweeted, "& when I clicked to check what Adi was talking about cus I don’t really follow her.. discovered this!! Hilarious. Kangana wants to criticise everyone & everything but doesn’t know the world works on reciprocity? Have to know how to take it, if you keep dishing it out. #fairplay"
"Also,Kangana hasn’t ever stood up for anyone but her own self & hasn’t acknowledged anyone who has cheered her in any case.That’s not a change maker or even thought leader of any worth.Yes,she’s been brave to call out some of the industry’s ills.That’s all.Will call her bluff," she added in another tweet.
Slamming her for her comments about Anushka, Mohapatra wrote, "& since someone shared her latest lament about Anushka Sharma et all.I’ll say this, please get yourself some feminist friends KR,better advisors. The ‘haramkhor’ statement was wrong, yes, party politics, not ‘misogynistic’ as u claim. Don’t play the victim woman card. Hurts women."
For the unversed, After cricket commentator Sunil Gavaskar dragged Anushka Sharma into her husband Virat Kohli's poor batting performance, the 'Zero' actor had called his comments 'distasteful'. Commenting on the controversy, Kanagana had said in a tweet, "#Anushka remained quiet when I was threatened and called Haramkhor but today the same misogyny coming to bite her, I condemn the fact that she was dragged in to cricket by #SunilGavaskar but selective feminism is equally uncool."
In another tweet, she had added, "Only a sex starved pervert will find sexual context to #SunilGavaskar’s statement which he made on national television for a woman, he should’ve not mentioned her, but Anushka is playing a cricketer in her next and there are several videos of her practising with her husband."
Amid her tussle with Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, MP Sanjay Raut had called Ranaut 'haramkhor'.
