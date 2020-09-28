Sona Mohapatra slams Kangana Ranaut for blocking her, says 'please get yourself some feminist friends'

Singer Sona Mohapatra on Monday called out actor Kangana Ranaut for blocking her and said that the latter 'wants to criticise everyone & everything but doesn’t know the world works on reciprocity'. The 'Ambarsariya' singer also spoke about Ranaut's dig at actor Anushka Sharma over her statement on Sunil Gavaskar's commentary.

After a Twitter user called out Kangana Ranaut for her jibe at Anushka, Sona Mohapatra shared a screenshot and revealed that the actor has blocked her on the micro-blogging site. She tweeted, "& when I clicked to check what Adi was talking about cus I don’t really follow her.. discovered this!! Hilarious. Kangana wants to criticise everyone & everything but doesn’t know the world works on reciprocity? Have to know how to take it, if you keep dishing it out. #fairplay"