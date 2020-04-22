Sona Mohapatra calls Kartik Aaryan ‘foolish sexist actor’, says 'hope to see him in films that are more responsible'

After 'Love Aaj Kal' actor Kartik Aaryan deleted the video with his sister, singer Sona Mohapatra once again took to Twitter to address it. She said that she hopes he does more responsible movies and also referred to Kartik Aaryan as 'foolish sexist actor'.
Kartik Aaryan recently took down his TikTok video with sister Kritika, after receiving flak from netizens. Singer Sona Mohapatra had also slammed him for 'misogynistic content'. After the actor deleted the video, Sona wrote, "I think it’s fabulous & worth cheering that @TheAaryanKartik took note & brought down his problematic video. I appreciate his response & I do hope to see him in films that are more responsible in their gender messaging too. Love & regards to you Aaryan. May we all grow & evolve."
While replying to a Twitter user, Sona Mohapatra added, "Welcome dear troll army of the ‘foolish sexist actor’ brigade. I’ve dealt with the chelas of the daddy of them all. आप किस खेत के मूली हो ? 1)My partner is almost tired of how hard I work 2) Most like you think they know what’s OK & not.3)Actor deleted his video btw"
Check out here tweet here:
Although a few users agreed to Sona's comment, others accused her of taking the video out of context. A user wrote, "The video was put to show the funny sibling rivalry that exists in every house. The video had been fast forwarded and filled with comic voiceovers and sounds for intended fun. Don't try to push feminism, domestic abuse in every damn thing on social media."
"Change your perspective rather than he changing his choice of movies .. that's lot easier ...
His films do convey the truth ... It's just that some of us need to take out our heads from wrong place and look into the reality, " wrote another.
