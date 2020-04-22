Sona Mohapatra calls Kartik Aaryan ‘foolish sexist actor’, says 'hope to see him in films that are more responsible'

After 'Love Aaj Kal' actor Kartik Aaryan deleted the video with his sister, singer Sona Mohapatra once again took to Twitter to address it. She said that she hopes he does more responsible movies and also referred to Kartik Aaryan as 'foolish sexist actor'.

Kartik Aaryan recently took down his TikTok video with sister Kritika, after receiving flak from netizens. Singer Sona Mohapatra had also slammed him for 'misogynistic content'. After the actor deleted the video, Sona wrote, "I think it’s fabulous & worth cheering that @TheAaryanKartik took note & brought down his problematic video. I appreciate his response & I do hope to see him in films that are more responsible in their gender messaging too. Love & regards to you Aaryan. May we all grow & evolve."