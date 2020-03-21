Sona Mohapatra attacks coronavirus positive Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history

Kapoor took to Instagram on Friday to state that she has tested positive, in a long note. "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19.

My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward," said Kapoor in the post.

"I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs," went her statement.

After returning from the UK carrying the virus, Kapoor has attended three parties in Lucknow, one in Kanpur and has been part of at least two other public gatherings, reported hindustantimes.com.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her son, BJP MP Dushyant Singh, have self-quarantined themselves because they were in one of the parties where Kanika Kapoor was present.