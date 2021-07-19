'Sometimes mistakes happen': Paresh Rawal confesses to a 'paap' he has committed on social media

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal confesses to a "paap" (sin) he's committed, virtually.

"One thing I want to say is I have committed a paap (sin) on social media. But sometimes mistakes happen. If you don't verify before sharing fake news you contribute to its spread. I have committed that sin. Also, I would urge all not to post negative tweets," Rawal said.

"If you have any complaint against me, you can DM me, instead of posting publicly. This medium is so strong, powerful and essential in today's time, we should make good use of it," he suggested.

Opening up during a conversation with IANS, the Padma Shri recipient actor also spoke about the social media tendency to draw conclusions without understanding an issue. He cites the example of the reaction that was seen among many when the Prime Minister requested citizens to beat plates and clap hands during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.