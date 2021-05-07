'Sometimes I think I'm dying': Kendall Jenner talks about her anxiety

American reality TV star and supermodel Kendall Jenner recently got candid about her mental health struggles, revealing her anxiety has at times left her feeling like she's "dying."

According to Page Six, the 25-year-old supermodel shared that she started experiencing severe anxiety when she was as young as 8 years old and didn't understand what was happening to her.

Jenner recalled in Vogue's 'Open Minded' series, "I remember being really young - I'd say 8, 9, 10 - and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that." The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star told Dr Ramani Durvasula that as her career was taking off, her anxiety was worsening.

"I think being overworked and being in the situation that I'm in now is kind of what set it out of control in a way," she said.