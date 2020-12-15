Some ‘idiot’ hacked Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee’s Instagram account – here’s what happened next

Directed by Kabeer Khurana, the film tells the story of a 19-year-old named Diya, played by Renee, who is a clandestine smoker and is stuck with her nagging parents during lockdown. The trailer of the film was launched on Thursday, which happened to be Sushmita's birthday.

"My mother has always taught me the importance of merit, hard work and joy of doing things your way. Yes, 'Suttabaazi' might not be a conventional choice but I always dreamt of starting out on my own with something different," Renee said.

"It's such a fun and relatable film, and moreover a beautiful story. I am really excited to launch it on my mother's birthday which makes it all the more special," she added.

The film will release in December.

Meanwhile, Sushmita's was undoubtedly the most exciting Bollywood comeback this year.

The actress had been a part of Bollywood hits such as "Biwi No.1", "Aankhen" and "Main Hoon Na", and her last Hindi outing was the 2010 film "No Problem". In between, she did a Bengali film, "Nirbaak".

When she returned with a title role in the digital series "Aarya" earlier this year, she grabbed eyeballs again. She played Aarya Sareen, a happily married woman whose life takes a drastic turn when her husband is killed.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, the show also features Sikander Kher, Namit Das, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan, and Manish Chaudhary.