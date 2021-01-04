Sohail Khan, son Nirvaan and brother Arbaaz Khan booked by BMC for violating COVID-19 norms at Mumbai airport

Bollywood actors Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and the latter's son Nirvaan have been booked by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for violating COVID-19 norms.
Superstar Salman Khan's brothers and nephew reportedly returned from UAE on December 25 and were asked to quarantine in a hotel. However, they decided to head home.
For those unversed, amid fears of the spread of a new strain of coronavirus, the civic body has beefed up its defences. The state government recently announced mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine for passengers arriving from the Middle East and Europe as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant.
The Khan clan was reportedly on a family vacation to Dubai.
Sohail's wife Seema Khan, who recently starred in 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', had been sharing pictures from their vacay on Instagram.
Check out their pictures here:
An official statement from the Bollywood actors is awaited.