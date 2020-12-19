Sohail Khan Birthday Special: Which Khan brother's bromance with Sohail is a bigger hit with the audience?

Right from Kajol-Tanishaa to Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Bollywood has had many sibling duos. But there is one sibling trio that is something you can’t ignore which is none other than the Khan Brothers, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan. Bollywood’s bhaijaan Salman Khan has two brothers and two sisters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan. Among all, the brother trio is a multi-talented one. All three of them have worked as an actor and producer. Apart from Sallu, Arbaaz and Sohail have also tried their skills into direction as well. Salman-Arbaaz-Sohail shares a strong of brotherhood.
Arbaaz Khan or Salman Khan: Which Khan brother's bromance with Sohail is a bigger hit with the audience
Salman Khan-Sohail Khan
Similar to Arbaaz, Sohail Khan has also done many films with his sibling Salman. The dynamic duo has featured in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, God Tussi Great Ho, Main Aur Mrs. Khanna, Veer, and Tubelight. The last film in which Salman shared screen space with Sohail Khan was Tubelight. Counted amongst the most-anticipated films of 2017, Tubelight failed to live up to its expectations on a larger scale.
Salman Khan is considered one of the prominent actors of Bollywood and has two brothers – Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan. Out of which, Arbaaz Khan is a successful director and producer. While Sohail Khan was not able to enact anything in both acting and direction. The net worth of Salman Khan is $310 million, making him one of the richest celebrities in India. While the total property of Sohail Khan is estimated at 10 million dollars.
Arbaaz Khan- Sohail Khan
While Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan made a special appearance in Imran Khan's debut film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, the much-loved duo made yet another cameo in Aayush Sharma's first film in Bollywood Loveratri.
The duo who proved to be a lucky charm for the debut actor Imran then will be reviving their fun chemistry as Aayush Sharma sets his first steps in Bollywood.