Sohail Khan Birthday Special: Which Khan brother's bromance with Sohail is a bigger hit with the audience?

Right from Kajol-Tanishaa to Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Bollywood has had many sibling duos. But there is one sibling trio that is something you can’t ignore which is none other than the Khan Brothers, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

Bollywood’s bhaijaan Salman Khan has two brothers and two sisters Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan. Among all, the brother trio is a multi-talented one. All three of them have worked as an actor and producer. Apart from Sallu, Arbaaz and Sohail have also tried their skills into direction as well. Salman-Arbaaz-Sohail shares a strong of brotherhood.