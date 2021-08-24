Soha Ali Khan shares rare glimpse of nephew Jeh's first Raksha Bandhan with Inaaya

A day after celebrating the bond between sisters and brothers on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, actress Soha Ali Khan shared an adorable picture of nephew Jeh Ali Khan with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Sharing glimpses of their first Raksha Bandhan celebration with her followers on social media, Soha tagged sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and wrote: "First rakhi."

The photograph shows Inaaya kissing baby brother Jeh.

Saif and Kareena welcomed their younger son Jeh on February 21 this year.

Last week, the star couple celebrated Jeh's half-birthday in Maldives.

Kareena shared a picture of her holding Jeh in her arms and posted a heartfelt post for her son.

On Monday, Soha shared an adorable family picture with her brother Saif Ali Khan, who recently rang in his 51st birthday with his family in the Maldives.

The picture shows Soha's daughter Inaaya tying Rakhi on cousin Taimur Ali Khan's hand. Both the cousins are seen sitting on their parents' lap.

Sharing it, Soha captioned it: "Bound together @kareenakapoorkhan #happyrakshabandhan."

Tagging Saba Ali Khan, niece Sara and nephew Ibrahim, she added, "missed you."

On the work front, Saif will next be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police', which also features Arjun Kapoor, Yami Guatam and Jacqueline Fernandez. He also has 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' in his kitty.

Meanwhile, Soha was last seen in 2018 film 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3'. She is yet to announce her new project.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 02:55 PM IST