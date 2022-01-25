Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu share adorable photos to mark their 7th wedding anniversary

Actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are celebrating seven years of marital bliss on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Rang De Basanti' actor shared a sweet wedding anniversary note to wish her husband Kunal Kemmu.

"Happy 7 years my love. There's no itch that you can't scratch, that s why we make the perfect match! @kunalkemmu," Soha wrote alongside a series of adorable pictures of the two.

Kunal also re-shared the pictures on his Instagram handle and captioned the post as, "Happy 7 my jaan @sakpataudi #happyanniversary."

The post received thousands of comments from fans and fellow celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Tiger Shroff and Rajkummar Rao among several others.

Soha's sister-in-law, actor Kareena Kapoor dug out the couple's wedding picture to wish them on their special day. "Happy anniversary my lovelies," Kareena wrote alongside the picture on her IG story.

Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi also posted a short clip featuring the couple's wedding pictures on her IG story.

For the unversed, Soha and Kunal got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on 25 January 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on 29 September 2017.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 06:59 PM IST