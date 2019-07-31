Soha Ali Khan gets trolled for looking old, 'Is That FaceApp?'

Soha Ali Khan is currently vacationing with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya, she earlier even spent some time with Kareena and Taimur while the two were in London. On Tuesday the actress shared an adorable candid picture with Inaaya which is making fans wonder is the actress used the face app which allows an old age filter on pictures.
Soha had captioned the post as, "Babycino anyone?" Take a look:
Fans haven’t spared the actress one bit in the comments section. While some are saying she looks old in the picture, others are went as far as to saying her hectic schedule and motherhood is making her look old. One user commented, ‘looking like Inaaya’s dadi’.
Soha has been sharing pictures from her London dairies with husband Kunal and daughter. Earlier she also shared adorable pictures of Inaaya with cousin Taimur during a park play date. On the work front, Soha was last seen in 2018’s ‘Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3’.
