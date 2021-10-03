Soha Ali Khan Birthday Special: Doting mom moments with daughter Inaaya

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan was born on 4th October 1978 in New Delhi, India. She is daughter of Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and Ace Cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She is the youngest amongst her siblings, Saba and Saif Ali Khan.

Soha attended The British School, in New Delhi. Not many know that the actress holds a Master’s degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science. Soha was intelligent since childhood, who was eager to discover all possible knowledge. No wonder she completed her education with flying colors.

Soha Ali Khan made her acting debut in 2004 with the Bollywood film ‘Dil Maange More’. Unfortunately her acting career didn’t last long and she ended up doing only few films. Soha Ali Khan tied the knot with actor Kunal Khemu on 25th January 2015 in Mumbai.

The couple is blessed with a daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu. She was born on 29 September 2017.Soha dedicated all her time to daughter Inaaya and is often seen spending quality time with her.

Actress Soha Ali Khan is celebrating her 43rd birthday on 4th October, 2021. Here are some of the most cherishable moments shared by the doting mother.

Soha is patiently waiting for the new look, as her little princess turned out to be mommy's makeup artist. Clearly she found a new make up assistant.

Soha never misses an opportunity to be part of her daughter's learning. In this picture they are busy doing some Republic Day activity together.

A mother's hug is the warmest and one could feel the warmth and love they are sharing. Indeed it is the most beautiful moment.

It's play time for the mother and daughter duo. Also they are perfectly twinning with their yellow dress.

Baby Inaaya is enjoying the moment and Soha is feeling her happiness. After all a mother's biggest happiness is seeing her child smile.

Yet again they are seen twinning and celebrating Independence Day. Soha Ali Khan shared this picture on social media.

