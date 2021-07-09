Social post on Dilip Kumar donating property to Waqf Board hoax: Cyber Sleuth

An outrageous message on social media -- circulated hours after the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar on July 7 -- claiming that he had donated his properties to the Waqf Board has turned out to be a hoax, according to a Cyber Sleuth here on Friday.

The viral message in Hindi, later translated into other languages, was not only shocking and disturbing, but left many wondering about the truth of its purported claims, said Social Media Hoax Slayer (SMHS) Pankaj Jain.

"Yusuf Khan alias Dilip Kumar has left, pretended to be a Hindu and ate from them, but after death donated his property worth Rs 98 crore to the Waqf Board, all are jihadis," read the post that spread like wildfire.

"I was barged with calls and messages to verify the truth behind the post and after huge efforts, I found that it was just a hoax, like many that are seen on social media. I even confirmed with Faisal Farooqui, the media manager of late Dilip Kumar Saab," Jain told IANS.

"These are fake tweets created by fake IDs. Mischief makers and absolutely false. Every word of these tweets is FALSE. There's no truth in their content," Farooqui said in a written statement to Jain.

Farooqui added that the property goes to the late actor's wife (Saira Banu Khan), herself an acclaimed actress, who was beside her husband till his last breath. Farooqui had grown up with Dilip Kumar Saab and has been close to the family, informed Jain.