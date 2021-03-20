Social media outrage after Priyanka Chopra claims her dad used to 'sing in a mosque'

International star Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the promo of her upcoming interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey claimed that her late father Ashok Chopra used to sing in a mosque.

As Priyanka talked about her personal life, memoir ‘Unfinished’ and growing up as a child in India, Oprah discussed with the actor that reading her book made her reflect on her own trips to the country and said that "One of the things that was so powerful is the spiritual energy. The sense of connectedness between people and prayer" Adding that "it is all so present", she asked Priyanka whether she had a spiritual foundation growing up.

To this Priyanka replied, "I think in India it's hard not to, you're right - with the swirling number of religions that we have that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school - when I went to school, I was aware of Christianity, my dad used to sing in a mosque, (so) I was aware of Islam, I grew up in a Hindu family I was aware of that. So, spirituality is such a large part of India that you can't ignore it."

Her statement caused a social media outrage with many questioning the former Miss World as to which mosque allowed her dad to sing.

