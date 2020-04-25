Sobhita Dhulipala issues clarification about latest magazine cover after being accused of lying

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala's recent Cosmopolitan cover has been the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons. The actress was recently accused of 'lying' about clicking her own pictures. However, Sobita has issued a clarification about the pictures of her latest magazine cover.

Sobhita Dhulipala was accused of lying about clicking the pictures from her phone's timer, after the photo of a man clicking her pictures surfaced on the internet. The 'Ghost Stories' actress has now issued a statement on her Instagram and said that a stranger had offered to take photos of her, however, those pictures were not used by the magazine. Sobhita said, "Quite a few people have written to me about the image I last posted. It is upsetting and I am a little taken aback by how urgently many have jumped to unkind conclusions, this Is also a moment for me to learn something deeper. I stand by the flow of events I’m sharing with complete transparency."

Explaining the sequence of events, she added, "1. I style myself, go to the terrace with a coffee mug and a couple of tools to prop up my phone to take pictures.

2. There are people on the terrace and one kind gentleman upon learning that I’m trying to shoot my pictures, offers help.

3. After he graciously shoots a few pictures in the frame I wanted, I thank him and we depart."