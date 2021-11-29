'So young and dynamic': Sonam Kapoor, Hailey Bieber mourn the demise of fashion designer Virgil Abloh

Celebrity fashion designer Virgil Abloh, died of cancer. He was 41. Abloh's death was announced on Sunday by the luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) and Abloh's own Off-White label, which he founded in 2013. He was also the artistic director for Louis Vuitton's menswear.

Scores of fashion enthusiasts took to social media to pay tribute to Virgil. Among the lot were supermodel Hailey Bieber and Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor.

Hailey took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from her wedding with Justin Bieber. Virgil had designed her iconic wedding gown.

She wrote, Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion, the way he looked at things inspired me deeply. I will never be able to fully express how grateful I am to have known him and worked with him, from walking on his runways to having him design my wedding dress and all the other amazing moments in between, I felt he was always rooting for me.”

“He was someone who always brought life, charisma, love and fun to any situation, and every room he walked into. A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I’ll never forget his impact. We love you Virgil,” she added.

On the other hand, Sonam took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “This is so sad. I feel for his family. So young and dynamic. Rest in peace.”

A statement from Abloh's family on the designer's Instagram account said Abloh was diagnosed two years ago with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer in which a tumor occurs in the heart."

He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture," the statement read.

