'So proud my Tunki': Shilpa Shetty reacts to sister Shamita nominating herself to save Raqesh Bapat on 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Bollywood Shipa Shetty on Tuesday reacted to her sister Shamita nominating herself on 'Bigg Boss OTT' to save her 'connection' Raqesh Bapat.

Raqesh and Shamita's connection have been grabbing viewers' attention with their mushy moments like the morning 'kiss' wake-up ritual. In a recent episode, Shamita and Raqesh were given an option to read a letter from their family and save themselves from the nominations. But, were asked to mutually pick only one name.

Shamita and Raqesh were both seen getting emotional as they discussed the same. Amid this, a teary-eyed Shamita tore her letter and saved Raqesh Bapat from the eliminations.

A clip of the episode was shared on Shamita Shetty's Instagram account and it received a sweet reaction from her sister Shilpa Shetty.

"Her soul is fierce, Her heart is brave, Her mind is strong – RH Sin’ We’re so proud of you. Stay strong girl," read the caption.

Reacting to the post, Shilpa wrote: "Sooooo proud my Tunki @shamitashetty_official"

Recently, the 'Hungama 2' actress had sent a video message for her younger sister on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The message had left Shamita in tears.

While Shamita is making headlines for her bond with Bapat in the show, Shilpa has been in the news for the ongoing controversy involving her businessman husband Raj Kundra. Kundra has come under the radar for his reported connection to a pornography racket. He was recently remanded to judicial custody for several days.

Recently, a report claimed that Shilpa is planning to move out of Kundra's residence with her kids Viaan and Shamisha.

Shilpa Shetty is planning to live separately from Raj Kundra. A friend of the 'Hungama 2' actress told an outlet that the her husband's alleged link with the porn films racket has left Shilpa in shock.

"She had no clue that the diamonds and duplex were coming from nefarious resources," the source said.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 06:57 PM IST