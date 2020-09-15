So much culture: Vivek Agnihotri's old 'misogynistic, sexist' tweets go viral

'The Tashkent Files' filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has been appointed as the new cultural representative at the Indian Council For Culture Relations (ICCR). Agnihotri will be representing the culture of the Indian Cinema in the council.

Meanwhile, an old Twitter post went viral on the internet, where a user had compiled several 'misogynistic and sexist' tweets of the filmmaker.

A tweet from July 2, 2010, read: "Govt should start showing us porn at gas stations, while v buy fuel.. coz its always nice 2 see somebody else getting screwed too!!"

Check out the other distasteful tweets here: