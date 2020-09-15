So much culture: Vivek Agnihotri's old 'misogynistic, sexist' tweets go viral

'The Tashkent Files' filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has been appointed as the new cultural representative at the Indian Council For Culture Relations (ICCR). Agnihotri will be representing the culture of the Indian Cinema in the council.
Meanwhile, an old Twitter post went viral on the internet, where a user had compiled several 'misogynistic and sexist' tweets of the filmmaker.
A tweet from July 2, 2010, read: "Govt should start showing us porn at gas stations, while v buy fuel.. coz its always nice 2 see somebody else getting screwed too!!"
Check out the other distasteful tweets here:
Reacting to the tweets, a user wrote, "Irony. Now this insaan runs a YouTube channel by the name #iambuddha !! True sexist, perverted mentality of #VivekAgnihotri exposed in this thread @NCWIndia pls take note."
"Creep creep creep, @vivekagnihotri such a creep you are!" read another comment.
ICCR was founded in 1950 by independent India's first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad.
Its main objectives are actively participating in the formulation and implementation of policies and programs pertaining to India's external cultural relations; to foster and strengthen cultural relations and mutual understanding between India and other countries; to promote cultural exchanges with other countries and people, and to develop relations with nations.
The filmmaker accepted the charge from ICCR President Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who formalised his appointment. Agnihotri is also a member of the board of India's Central Board Of Film Certification.
On the work front, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's next directorial feature is titled 'The Last Show' for which he will start shooting with actors Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik for the film in mid-September.
