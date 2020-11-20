'So many things to be grateful for': Preity Zinta expresses gratitude as 'Soldier' clocks 22 years

Actor Preity Zinta on Friday marked 22 years of her superhit flick 'Soldier,' by sharing a video of the title track of the song featuring her and co-star Bobby Deol.

The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the video and penned down a long note remembering the 'super cool movie', and expressing her gratitude for the film.

"Remembering Soldier my super Hot & super Cool movie. So many things to be grateful for. My warm clothes for starters. It was freezing cold & so windy when we were shooting. On the other side poor Bobby was feeling so cold and shivering," she wrote.