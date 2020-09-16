'So grateful you were born': Check out Priyanka Chopra's birthday wish for husband Nick Jonas

Actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas extended birthday greetings to her musician husband Nick Jonas with a special birthday video, as Nick turned 28 on Wednesday.

The 'Baywatch' actor took to Instagram to share the special video that features the couple and their special moments over the course of their relationship.

The video also featured some of the solo candid shots of the 'Sucker' singer.

Keeping the caption simple yet full of love, Priyanka wrote, "So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love."