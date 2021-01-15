'So brazen and hideous': Author of Didda's biography slams Kangana for 'violation of copyright laws'

Actress Kangana Ranaut announced on Thursday that she will star in the second instalment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled “Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda”.

Now, Ashish Kaul, author of Didda's biography, "Didda - Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani" claimed that he had shared the concept with Ranaut to write a foreword for the Hindi version of his book but never got a reply from her.

Calling her out for violation of the IPS and copyright laws, Kaul told Times of India, “I find it so brazen and hideous and I am still inclined to believe that Kangana has been misguided.”

Kangana made the announcement on her verified Twitter account. She wrote: India has been a witness to the story of many bravehearts such as Rani of Jhansi. Another such untold heroic story is that of queen of Kashmir, who defeated Mahmud Ghaznavi not once but twice. @KamalJain_TheKJ and me are coming up with #ManikarnikaReturns: The Legend of Didda.”