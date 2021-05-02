Sneha Wagh's father dies from COVID-19 complications, actor says 'we couldn't say a proper goodbye'

Popular Television actor Sneha Wagh's father has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He breathed his last on April 27 after a month-long battle with pneumonia and coronavirus, Wagh revealed.

The 'Kahat Hanuman' actor took to her Instagram to share the tragic news and penned down an emotional note.

Her note read: "Dearest Papa, You brought smiles on so many faces with your warm words, to brighten up the days. You were a good patient man, with a kind heart. You taught us to be confident and strong. You showed us self worth to chase our dreams. You time and again asked us to be loyal, be humble, be honest and be better versions of ourselves. Always a Gentleman...."

"You Will always be our first Hero! Its just heart breaking that now we have to live with this void, the emptiness without you. We couldn't say a proper goodbye! We couldn't do much ! And Now Life Will Never Be The Same Again Ever," she wrote.