Sneha Wagh's father dies from COVID-19 complications, actor says 'we couldn't say a proper goodbye'

Popular Television actor Sneha Wagh's father has passed away due to COVID-19 complications. He breathed his last on April 27 after a month-long battle with pneumonia and coronavirus, Wagh revealed.
The 'Kahat Hanuman' actor took to her Instagram to share the tragic news and penned down an emotional note.
Her note read: "Dearest Papa, You brought smiles on so many faces with your warm words, to brighten up the days. You were a good patient man, with a kind heart. You taught us to be confident and strong. You showed us self worth to chase our dreams. You time and again asked us to be loyal, be humble, be honest and be better versions of ourselves. Always a Gentleman...."
"You Will always be our first Hero! Its just heart breaking that now we have to live with this void, the emptiness without you. We couldn't say a proper goodbye! We couldn't do much ! And Now Life Will Never Be The Same Again Ever," she wrote.
Actors Karan Patel, Manish Naggdev and others took to the comments section to offer condolences.
Karan commented, "My deepest condolences…. May his soul rest in peace."
"Please accept my condolences Sneha. Stay strong," wrote Manish.
Smita Gondkar wrote, "My deepest condolences to u and your family. Stay strong.. take care."
The battle to stop the ravaging effects of COVID-19 in India still continues unabated.
Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3,92,488 fresh coronavirus cases and over 3,689 related deaths in the last 24 hours.
A total of 1,95,57,457 new COVID-19 cases, 2,15,542 related deaths, and 1,59,92,271 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 33,49,644, as per the health ministry update on Sunday morning.
