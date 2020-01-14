‘Smoothest airwalker I’ve seen': Dance god Hrithik Roshan in awe of TikTok user's moves

Dance god Hrithik Roshan is defying age in all forms even in his late 40s. As the actor gracefully embraces a new year of his life, it wouldn't be wrong to say that even now he makes women go weak in the knees.
The superstar has made a powerful impact on his fans and is till date a household name with his terrific craft of dancing and prolific work onscreen. Social media being the latest podium to showcase talent, has grabbed attention of Hrithik as well. A fan named Yuvraj Singh, was noticed by the actor for his excellent dance movies.
Hrithik shared a TikTok video of Singh dancing and wrote, “Smoothest airwalker I have ever seen.” Watch the video below.
On work front, Hrithik was last seen in Super 30 and War alongside Tiger Shroff. He has reportedly not signed any project for 2020 yet, but is rumoured to be the lead in Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake.
