‘Smoothest airwalker I’ve seen': Dance god Hrithik Roshan in awe of TikTok user's moves

Dance god Hrithik Roshan is defying age in all forms even in his late 40s. As the actor gracefully embraces a new year of his life, it wouldn't be wrong to say that even now he makes women go weak in the knees.

The superstar has made a powerful impact on his fans and is till date a household name with his terrific craft of dancing and prolific work onscreen. Social media being the latest podium to showcase talent, has grabbed attention of Hrithik as well. A fan named Yuvraj Singh, was noticed by the actor for his excellent dance movies.

Hrithik shared a TikTok video of Singh dancing and wrote, “Smoothest airwalker I have ever seen.” Watch the video below.