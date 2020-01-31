‘Slumdog Millionaire’ child actor Rubina Ali's father dies due to tuberculosis

‘Slumdog Millionaire’ child artist Rubina Ali Qureshi, lost her father on Thursday, after battling tuberculosis for a long time. Rubina, who did not reside with her father, will arrive for the funeral in Bandra, reports timesofindia.com.

Rubina sprung to fame after portraying the role of a young Latika Danny Boyle’s Oscar winning film. Back then, she was ten years old.

In an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Rubina had revealed that she had moved out of the house in Royal Court building, given to her by the Jai Ho Trust, and was living with her mother Khurshid in Nallasopara.

Meanwhile her father, lived with her step mother and their five kids. She told the publication that she intended to sell the Bandra home in order to buy a bigger place. However, she did not want to displace her father. She said “Where will he go in this condition? Right now, I just want to focus on my career.”

Rubina is a first year BA student, and is also studying fashion design and has signed up for a make-up course. Besides that, the 20 year old has also started working part-time at a make-up studio.

Another news relating to ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ child actor Azharuddin Ismail surfaced, when it was reported that the actor, who rose to fame as Salim, moved back to the slums due to failed business investment, health ailments and drug problems. He was also given a place to stay under the Jai Ho Trust, but they ceased to pay for monthly expenses when he came of age.