'Slightly unbelievable and thoroughly overwhelming': Tabu on completing 30 years in film industry

It has been three decades for Tabu in the film industry and the actress, considered one of India's finest, says it is a moment of pride and gratitude for her.

Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, better known by her stage name Tabu, started her career in showbiz as a child artiste in 1985 film "Hum Naujawan", in which she played Dev Anand's on-screen daughter.

Her first film as a leading lady was Telugu-language romantic-action film "Coolie No 1" opposite Venkatesh Daggubati, which completed 30 years on July 12.