'Sleep deprived bliss': Kalki Koechlin posts adorable picture with baby Sappho

By FPJ Web Desk

The actress uploads a black and white picture on Instagram with her daughter, Sappho, which is every bit cute.

Pictures via Instagram

Kalki Koechli and her boyfriend, Guy Hershberg, welcomed their first born on 7th February. For the unversed, the baby girl was born through a water birthing method at a Mumbai hospital.

In the past weeks, the 36-year-old actress has been posting quite a few pictures on her Instagram profile, as part of #9monthseries.

On 25th February, Kalki posted a black and white adorable picture of herself with her daughter, Sappho. Alongside the picture, she wrote a caption most new mums will relate to'The past few weeks have really been a state of sleep deprived bliss.'

As part of the #9monthseries, the actor has been time and again posting some interesting picture, clicked during her pregnancy, in which she is either dancing, lying covered with bright blooms or sitting in the restroom.

A few more pics from the #9monthseries ... I began before I was born and will continue after I'm gone from this earth. I didn't understand it before quite so clearly. But life, only life matters, not who's life or what life, or the length of your own life. And there is meaning to this great effort we put into each day. The sheer routine of it. Waking up, perhaps a dream to be remembered, stretching, brushing, washing, coffee and toasting, walking, sitting, working, breaking down, laughing, excercising, learning, taking breaths without even noticing, kissing, cursing, suffering, loving, winding down, holding on, reading or talking or watching some movie or other, squeezing every last drop of energy out until you drop into deep sleep and then repeating it all every day of your life. There is something to it all. It isn't just out of no choice that we live on and on, it is to draw a map, that someone will stumble on and find part of their way with. It is to make things eternal that we must continue in this seemingly impermanent state #notesfromapregnantdiary Photo by @yashyeri Assisted by @vaibhav_dabholkar_ Style @divyabal HMU @angelinajoseph

When Sappho was born the actress put up a picture showing the impressions of her daughter taken over a piece of paper, thus welcoming a new member in her life. The caption had read, 'She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space.'

Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some spaceð¬ï¸ Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal. And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It's what one loves." ~Sappho~ circa 600BC

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in Sacred Game 2 and played the character, 'Sky' in Gully Boy, alongside Ranveer Singh.

