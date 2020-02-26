'Sleep deprived bliss': Kalki Koechlin posts adorable picture with baby Sappho

Kalki Koechli and her boyfriend, Guy Hershberg, welcomed their first born on 7th February. For the unversed, the baby girl was born through a water birthing method at a Mumbai hospital.
In the past weeks, the 36-year-old actress has been posting quite a few pictures on her Instagram profile, as part of #9monthseries.
On 25th February, Kalki posted a black and white adorable picture of herself with her daughter, Sappho. Alongside the picture, she wrote a caption most new mums will relate to'The past few weeks have really been a state of sleep deprived bliss.'
As part of the #9monthseries, the actor has been time and again posting some interesting picture, clicked during her pregnancy, in which she is either dancing, lying covered with bright blooms or sitting in the restroom.
When Sappho was born the actress put up a picture showing the impressions of her daughter taken over a piece of paper, thus welcoming a new member in her life. The caption had read, 'She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space.'
On the work front, Kalki was last seen in Sacred Game 2 and played the character, 'Sky' in Gully Boy, alongside Ranveer Singh.
