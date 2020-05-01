'Slap scene shot over 7 takes': Taapsee wins hearts with her performance once again as 'Thappad' releases on Amazon Prime

Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad' recently released on the online streaming platform Amazon Prime. The Anubhav Sinha-directorial that released in the theaters on 28 February 2020, has Taapsee as the protagonist who refuses to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships. Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram to share the news of its release on the OTT platform and also revealed that the slap scene was shot over 7 takes.

Revealing it an Instagram post, she wrote, "Anubhav sir had clearly mentioned much before we started shooting for this film, that this slap will be real and I said I shall have it no other way. This moment was what was going to define if I have my audience with me or not, and l was ready for anything to get their trust and belief in me and in that happened was wrong."

"It took us 7 takes for this shot not because we didn’t get it right initially but because we wanted to make sure we got it in all possible ways a man can slap a woman, so in the edit, we can be sure we created the impact we intended to. And seeing people in theatre during this shot validated our belief that we did it right," she added in the note.