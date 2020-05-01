'Skip it guys, just skip it': Twitterati react to Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee's 'Mrs Serial Killer'

Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpaayee's much-talked about thriller film, 'Mrs. Serial Killer' released on May 1 on Netflix. 'Mrs. Serial Killer' is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his filmmaker wife Farah Khan. The thriller is about a wife, whose husband has been framed and imprisoned for serial murders. She needs to perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove that her husband is innocent.

After the movie dropped on the OTT platform, Twitterati took to the micro-blogging site to share reviews of the Jacqueline Fernandez starrer. A user wrote, "Highly recommend this movie if you like to torture yourself .Jacqueline is either screaming or crying throughout the movie..."

"Please stop making tv series out of nothingness. Worst acting and content. As a constant Netflix binge-watcher I am really dissatisfied. Also stop taking actors who don't know how to act," read another comment.

Check out the Twitter reactions to Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Mrs Serial Killer':