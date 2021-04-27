‘Situation in my country is critical': Priyanka Chopra seeks vaccines for India as US orders 'more than it needs'

Actress Priyanka Chopra has sought help from the US to fill the void of vaccine shortage in India as the country battles a second wave of COVID-19 crisis.
She urged the US government to share AstraZeneca since it has ordered more than it needs.
Priyanka tweeted, "My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive."
Last week, the former Miss World, termed the COVID-19 situation in India "grave" and requested her fans to stay at home and wear a mask when venturing out.
The actor said seeing images and stories coming out of the country, which is battling a brutal second wave, "are scary".
"The COVID-19 situation across India is grave. I'm seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary... the situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point.
"Please stay home... I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community, and also our frontline workers," the actor shared in a note on Twitter.
Priyanka, 38, warned fans to not take the situation lightly and shared pointers emphasizing the need for them to stay at home, mask up when venturing out, and get vaccinated when their turn comes. The actor also urged to fans to talk to those around them and help them understand this situation.
"We cannot take this lightly," she said.
"Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system," the actor added.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame.
The actor has finished shooting 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.
She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.