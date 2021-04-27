‘Situation in my country is critical': Priyanka Chopra seeks vaccines for India as US orders 'more than it needs'

"Please stay home... I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community, and also our frontline workers," the actor shared in a note on Twitter.

Priyanka, 38, warned fans to not take the situation lightly and shared pointers emphasizing the need for them to stay at home, mask up when venturing out, and get vaccinated when their turn comes. The actor also urged to fans to talk to those around them and help them understand this situation.

"We cannot take this lightly," she said.

"Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system," the actor added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for the spy series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden. The project is backed by Amazon and helmed by the Russo Brothers of 'Avengers' fame.

The actor has finished shooting 'Text for You' with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.

She also has 'Matrix 4' and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.