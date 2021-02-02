'Sit down you fool': Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Rihanna for speaking in support of farmers' protest

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday lashed out at international pop icon Rihanna after the latter supported the farmers' protest in India. The protests are being held at the borders of the national capital against the Centre's contentious three farm laws from over three months now.

The nine-time Grammy Awards winning singer had taken to Twitter and tweeted a news article regarding the snapping of internet services around the farmers' protest sites by the Centre. "Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," she tweeted.

Within minutes of her tweet, the 'Panga' actor slammed Rihanna. She said the protesters aren't farmers but "terrorists who are trying to divide India". "No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies," Ranaut wrote.