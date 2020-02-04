'Sit down uncle': Swara Bhasker chides BJP leader for not knowing the word 'hangry'

BJP leader Rahul Kothari tried to mock actress Swara Bhasker for not knowing the spelling of 'hungry' and instead got chided by her for not knowing the word 'hangry'.
The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress has been at the forefront, unapologetically voicing her opinions on the ongoing discourse in the country. Her stance against the ruling government, especially during the anti-CAA-NRC rallies have made her a constant target for trolls.
BJYM's Vice President and the spokesperson for BJP Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Kothari tried to poke fun at Swara for not knowing the spelling of 'hungry'. The actress clapped back at him with an epic response. Sharing the definition of the word 'hangry' Swara wrote, "Sit down uncle"
Kothari's tweet came after Swara took a jibe at Yogi Adityanath.
Taking a dig at Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath's 'biryani' comment, the Bollywood actress had written, "यार प्लीज़ कोई चचा को बिरयानी खिला दो! बहुत तलब है इन्हें बिरयानी खाने की!! I think he is hangry for #Biryani"
Recently, Bhasker was present at an anti CAA-NRC rally in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Her fiery speech at the podium took a dig at all those ‘trying to divide the nation’.
Sharing it on Twitter she wrote, “Basically this was my turn as ‘Arnab’ .. of the other side! #indore #CAA_NRC_Protests Watch the speech in the link below.. Resist injustice and #StandUpForIndia thanks Joy!”
On the work front, Swara will resume to the big screen with Sheer Qorma.
