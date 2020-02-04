'Sit down uncle': Swara Bhasker chides BJP leader for not knowing the word 'hangry'

BJP leader Rahul Kothari tried to mock actress Swara Bhasker for not knowing the spelling of 'hungry' and instead got chided by her for not knowing the word 'hangry'.

The 'Veere Di Wedding' actress has been at the forefront, unapologetically voicing her opinions on the ongoing discourse in the country. Her stance against the ruling government, especially during the anti-CAA-NRC rallies have made her a constant target for trolls.

BJYM's Vice President and the spokesperson for BJP Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Kothari tried to poke fun at Swara for not knowing the spelling of 'hungry'. The actress clapped back at him with an epic response. Sharing the definition of the word 'hangry' Swara wrote, "Sit down uncle"