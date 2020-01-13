Sit down Uncle: Dear Salman Khan, it's time for you stop asking Deepika Padukone to have kids

Despite Bollywood stars having no privacy once their life is on a public platform, there’s no doubt that asking questions about one’s intimate affairs can be utterly distasteful. Deepika Padukone who celebrated her first wedding anniversary last year in November, has been doing her best to counter fiery questions that revolve around her pregnancy.
But it’s not just the media that gives her the cringe at press conferences. Recently Bigg Boss host Salman Khan also engaged in a banter with the actress that was simply beyond awkward.
Deepika, who was seen on Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Sunday episode, to promote her film Chhapaak, was joined by co-star Vikrant Massey and real life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It was during this onstage interaction, when Khan told Padukone that maybe fans will get to see her with a baby soon. To which, the actress responded by telling him to get married as well. He further added that marriage and having kids have nothing in common. The conversation reached a point where one could tell that it didn’t end on a funny note.
Earlier, Deepika had shut down a reporter who asked her questions on the same. Responding, the Padmaavat actress had said, “Do I look pregnant? I will ask you when I will plan (to have a family). If you give me permission then I will plan. If I become pregnant then you will see that in nine months.”
The actress, who turned 34 this month, has already signed back to back projects such as ’83 with husband Ranveer Singh, a romantic drama with Siddhant Chaturvedi and a film on Draupadi where she has also her role as a producer. The math is quite simple, she clearly doesn’t intend to plan a baby amid professional commitments. Then why the obsession that every newly married woman ought to have a bun in the oven at some point after tying the knot?
Meanwhile, Salman, who like any other celeb hates being grilled for the same question (when is he getting married), took the liberty to put Deepika in an awkward spot. For starters, this shouldn’t have been a topic of discussion on national TV, for the very reason that it encourages our society to pose the same question to women who probably do not have kids on their radar post marriage. Uncle ji it’s time to get on the train where it’s okay to not live a stereotypical life, especially if you’re the driving force of Bollywood.
