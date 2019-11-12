Sister Love: Shaheen Bhatt posts a pic of her 'little flower' Alia Bhatt looking confused

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt share an adorable sibling bond and are usually seen posting cute pictures of each other.

With Alia Bhatt being on the go constantly, since the past few months, she is finally home and no one is as happy as Shaheen! Alia has returned from her vacation in Los Angeles and is back home in Mumbai after a much-needed break from the shoot of Sadak 2.

Alia Bhatt’s expressions are just the cutest and this picture posted by Shaheen is proof of that. Shaheen took to her Instagram story to share a picture of Alia Bhatt making a confused face at her phone with the caption, “My happy little flower is home.” Take a look at it.