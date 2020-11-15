Sir review: A heart-warming love story that grows on you

Ratna (Tillotama Shome) works as a house help at Ashwin’s (Vivek Gomber) residence. He is a no-nonsense guy who has recently called off his wedding. The man is depressed. Ratna quietly gives him moral support and before they know it, they are in love. But the huge class divide plays villain in their love story.

Have you seen the Jennifer Lopez starrer Maid in Manhattan? Rohena Gera’s Sir revolves around a similar concept, but has been hugely toned down to resonate with the vivid social flavours of India. Gera has paid attention to detail in this film.

She has used very powerful imagery to show the divide between classes, and how the sublimity of love is challenged by needless barriers such as these. It’s amazing how Rohena makes a character of the apartment itself, showcasing the difference between the two worlds.

Rohena cleverly manages to walk us through the rooted inequality. This is evident when Ashwin asks Ratna if he could wait for her after the dinner. Ratna’s taken aback, and everyone sitting around questions her character.

Despite ‘Sir’ being an off-beat film, the cast has displayed stellar performances. Shome has once again put her best foot forward. It’s amazing how she has fit into the attiring of a maid, and has even adapted the demeanour keeping up with the very essence of the character that she plays. She very quietly shows her concerns for her boss, Ashwin, who is going through a tough time on the personal front. She doesn’t talk much, but tells him that even in the darkest hour life doesn't stop, and we must pick ourselves up and move on.

Tillotama is shown as a virtuous and honourable woman keeps from the frivolous ways. She works towards achieving her dream of becoming a fashion designer. Shome’s expressions are very precise and defining of the moment.

Vivek Gomber comes across as a very clam, no-nonsense guy with evolved thoughts. His love for Ratna grows slowly and steadily. His feelings for her become pronounced when Ankita (Anupriya Goenka) yells at Ratna for spilling wine on her expensive outfit. He readily voices his emotions for Ratna, and translates his love for her in the most inconceivable ways. Vivek may come across as an actor with minimalist expressions, however, the attitude he carries adds weight to Ashwin’s character.

Laxmi (Geetanjali Kulkarni) and Ratna share a very sisterly bond. They watch each other’s back in the bustling city of Mumbai. Kulkarni isn’t often seen playing a part in prominent films. However, here she essays a commendable role of a supporting actress.

The films strongly relies on strapping imagery and technique to propel the plot in the desired direction. The end is left open to one’s imagination. Overall a must watch!

Title: Sir

Cast: Tillotama Shome, Vivek Gomber, Gitanjali Kulkarni, Dilnaz Irani, Anupriya Goenka and Bhagyashree Pandit

Director: Rohena Gera

Platform: Your next door theatre

Rating: 4.5/5