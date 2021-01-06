'Sir has his own way of thinking': 'Adipurush' director Om Raut on Saif Ali Khan's abduction of Sita comment

Om Raut's 'Adipurush' features south superstar Prabhas as Lord Rama and Saif essays the role of Lankesh – the evil king of Lanka.

Speaking about his role, Saif had said that the makers want to show the humane side of Ravana and justify the abduction of Sita and war with Lord Rama, after Lakshmana cut off his sister Surpanakha’s nose.

After receiving flak for his comments, Saif had apologised for hurting people's sentiments.

"I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions," Saif Ali Khan said in a statement.

However, a UP based advocate had filed a plea against filmmaker Om Raut and Saif Ali Khan.