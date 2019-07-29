Singer Udit Narayan gets death threats for a month, finally approaches the cops

Playback singer Udit Narayan has been receiving death threats, for which he has approached the anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch. While no FIR has been registered, the police have traced the cell phone number and further investigation is going on.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the police revealed that threat calls have been traced to a stolen phone which were coming from Bihar. HT quoted Bharat Gaikwad, senior police inspector of Amboli police station as, “We have recorded the statement of Udit Narayan. As there had been a threat, as per the SOP (standard operating procedure) the statement was sent to the AEC of the crime branch for inquiry.”

“As per Narayan’s statement the caller has been abusing and threatening him. We have increased patrolling near Narayan’s residence. Police personnel have been deployed in the vicinity in plain clothes to keep constant watch on suspicious people,” he added.

Narayan is said to have received three threat calls in the past one month from the same number, and the caller has been said to have abused and threatened him with dire consequences. The caller identified himself as Laxman and threatened to kill him, as he also revealed he is aware when Narayan leaves his house and the places he frequently visits.

The first call to Narayan made around a month ago while the second followed on July 17 and the third on July 23. During inquiry, police found the number was registered in the name of Narayan’s building security guard who has lost his phone three months ago while traveling by train to Bihar.

Officers said it seems that found was either stolen or found by the caller in which Narayan’s number was saved.