Singer Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya announce pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary

The couple during their appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' spoke about how love struck them.

"A friend was a part of Aasma - the band that Neeti also had an association with. I always asked that friend to introduce me to Neeti, but it never happened. Surprisingly, at the same friend's wedding in Goa, almost a year ago, I met Neeti formally. I was in love with her... Thereon started our love story," said Nihaar.

But who was the one to propose first? “I was on my farm with Neeti and I took her on a stroll. Once we reached the pre-decided spot under a tree, I went down on one knee and asked her - 'Tu shaadi karegi mujhse? (Will you mary me?) And that very moment a 'phoolon ki baarish' (shower of flowers) happened and there has been no looking back,” he added.

Nihaar was last seen in "Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi" starring Kangana Ranaut. Meanwhile Neeti is best known for songs "Ishq Wala Love", "Jiya Re", and "Naino Wale Ne" among others.