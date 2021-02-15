Bollywood

Singer Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya announce pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary

By FPJ Web Desk

The couple tied the knot on February 15, 2019.

Singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya announced pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on February 15, 2019.

Neeti shared a post on Instagram revealing her baby bump alongside Nihaar and wrote, “1+1= 3 Mommy to be & Daddy to be what better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!! @nihaarpandya”

The couple during their appearance on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' spoke about how love struck them.

"A friend was a part of Aasma - the band that Neeti also had an association with. I always asked that friend to introduce me to Neeti, but it never happened. Surprisingly, at the same friend's wedding in Goa, almost a year ago, I met Neeti formally. I was in love with her... Thereon started our love story," said Nihaar.

But who was the one to propose first? “I was on my farm with Neeti and I took her on a stroll. Once we reached the pre-decided spot under a tree, I went down on one knee and asked her - 'Tu shaadi karegi mujhse? (Will you mary me?) And that very moment a 'phoolon ki baarish' (shower of flowers) happened and there has been no looking back,” he added.

Nihaar was last seen in "Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi" starring Kangana Ranaut. Meanwhile Neeti is best known for songs "Ishq Wala Love", "Jiya Re", and "Naino Wale Ne" among others.

