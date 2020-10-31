Singer Indeep Bakshi locks himself after being attacked, threatened, over a collab with suicide accused Sumit Goswami

Baisla committed suicide by hanging himself and accused Goswami for not returning his money.

Indeep claimed that the song was filmed before the suicide and was unaware about the same.

Bakshi said, “I was going to go to Bigg Boss 14, and had wrapped up all my shoots, but who knew what was coming up for me. Who’ll feature in a song is not in our hands. I just rapped, edited the song, and featured in it. It’s in the hands of the music company, they have the rights, and also decide when they’ll release it.”

He further added that people have been threatening him on social media as well and the controversy has caused an irreversible damage on his career.

He said, “I’m not against anyone, I have only written the rap. More than half of the artists are scared of working with me now, because of the threats. My mom is crying all day long, I don’t know what to do. If you want, I will even stop singing as for me, my family is everything."

Meanwhile, Goswami has been arrested and is currently in jail.

Earlier, ABP News reported that some unidentified youth opened fire outside Goswami’s residence. A CCTV footage of the incident has been doing rounds on social media.

The cops have identified the accused and will make an arrest soon.

Indeep Bakshi is best known for the "Kala Chashma" remix in 2016 film "Baar Baar Dekho" starring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif, and "Saturday Saturday" from Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt 2017 starrer "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania".