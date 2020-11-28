Singer-composer duo Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur best known for 'Bekhayali' song are engaged

Mumbai: The Bekhayali duo of Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur are engaged. The news of the engagement came as a surprise to fans on Saturday because the singer-composer team has never hinted at a romantic relationship in the past.

Sachet-Parampara, who shot to fame with the song Bekhayali for the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh last year, had a private ceremony to cement the bond.

On their engagement day, they were colour coordinated in powder pink traditional outfits.

A photography studio on Instagram posted a photo of the couple where Sachet is on one knee, flowers in hand, and Parampara is happily accepting them.