Singer Atif Aslam gets slammed for tweeting ‘condemns violence in Kashmir’

Singer Atif Aslam who has sung popular Bollywood songs in his last tweet condemned the violence and tyranny being conducted against the Kashmiris. On the morning of August 6, the Home Minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of article 370 which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Ahead of the announcement, section 144 was imposed was imposed in the state, cutting off all forms of communication within the state.

The Pakistani singer tweeted, “Happy to share something very big with all of you. Inshallah I’ll be leaving soon for the most important journey of my life. Before departing for Hajj, I would like to ask for everyone’s forgiveness, be it fans, family, friends. Apologies for hurting anyone’s sentiments. kindly keep me in your prayers Also I strongly condemn the violence and tyranny being conducted against the Kashmiris. May Allah bless the lives of the innocent in #Kashmir and all over the world.”