Singer Aditya Narayan to marry long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal by end of 2020

It’s wedding bells for singer Aditya Narayan, who is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Shweta Agarwal.

According to a report by Times of India, Aditya and Shweta will marry by the end of this year.

The duo met on the sets of their debut film ‘Shaapit’, and have been going steady for the past ten years.

Aditya told the daily that like every relationship, theirs has also been through a lot of ups and downs. He added that his parents like her a lot and he is happy to find his soulmate in her.

Speaking of an incident, the 33-year-old added that it is important for people to not invade a couple's privacy. He said that people thought they had broken up after having a spat on the street. He maintained that there can be issues, but it's not the end of the road.

On the work front, Aditya has sung some of the popular tracks in Bollywood, besides hosting reality shows. Meanwhile, Shweta has worked in a handful of south films alongside actors Prabhas and Kichcha Sudeep to name a few.

Narayan released his new single, 'Kyun' in August. However, he could not release the music video of the song, because his plan to shoot for the video with Shweta had to be put off due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"‘Kyun is essentially a song about one-sided love and we wanted to shoot a lovely music video, but the pandemic happened, and I didn't want to put anybody in trouble. In fact it was the first time that my girlfriend and I were going to shoot a music video together, but we couldn't," Aditya told IANS.

"So, for the safety of my loved ones and the crew, we decided to postpone it. We will be shooting the music video once things get better, but for now we decided to put something out. So, we came up with a very interesting animated lyrical video where we essentially animated ourselves," he added.

"Kyun" was released on his birthday, August 6. The song is composed by Akash Sawant and written by Tushar Kamat.