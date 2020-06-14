Sincere, restrained, irresistible: How critics described Sushant Singh Rajput's performances over the years

Popular Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. He was found hanging at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police. "Mumbai Police is investigating and have not found any suicide note yet," said DCP Pranay Ashok. Reportedly, the actor was suffering from depression and was taking medication for the same.
In a statement Sushant Singh Rajput's team said, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."
The actor made his big-screen debut in the year 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! Before making it big into Bollywood, he was the lead in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta. He was a part of critically and commercially acclaimed films including M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath and Chhichhore.
Meanwhile, let us take a look at how critics described some of Sushant Singh Rajput's performances over the years.
The actor played former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on screen and the performance was loved by everyone. "Sushant Singh Rajput is undoubtedly the best choice to portray an underdog who went on to become one of the most successful cricketers. Rajput brings the much required sincerity and restrained language on screen. Be it the small town hesitation or the determination, Sushant is the soul of the film," reviewed News 18.
Anupama Chopra called Rajput's performance in Shuddh Desi Romance as 'irresistibly goofy' and 'easily the most charming guide in Hindi movies since Dev Anand’s Raju in Guide'.
Sushant Singh Rajput invested in Mansoor (Kedarnath) with an honest-to-goodness sincerity, wrote Rajeev Masand.
"All the grime and misery on the planet cannot camouflage Sushant Singh Rajput's handsomeness, yet the actor ensures that what stands out is his character's bruised and broken spirit," Firstpost reviewed Sonchiriya.