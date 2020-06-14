Sincere, restrained, irresistible: How critics described Sushant Singh Rajput's performances over the years

Popular Hindi film actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. He was found hanging at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police. "Mumbai Police is investigating and have not found any suicide note yet," said DCP Pranay Ashok. Reportedly, the actor was suffering from depression and was taking medication for the same.

In a statement Sushant Singh Rajput's team said, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

The actor made his big-screen debut in the year 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! Before making it big into Bollywood, he was the lead in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta. He was a part of critically and commercially acclaimed films including M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kedarnath and Chhichhore.