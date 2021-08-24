'Since all the offers were terrible, I started saying no', reveals 'The Empire' star Dino Morea

Even over the phone Dino Morea makes you smile. There’s an infectious excitement in his voice, his sentences are punctuated by laughs and even though he’s mostly playing the bad guy now, you can’t help but love him. Excerpts…

Shaibani Khan, your character from the upcoming Disney+Hotstar series, The Empire, is, to quote you, savagely delicious…

(Laughs) Savagely sexy.

Stand corrected. So, how did he come to life?

I have this habit of drawing parallels between a character and an animal. Mitakshara (director Mitakshara Kumar) and I decided Shaibani Khan is a black panther. So, then, I studied National Geographic, watched YouTube videos, observed how the animal moves and imbibed its stealthiness and cunningness, the catlike prowl. For every scene, I even created a track, background music, to put me in the zone. You can’t take your eyes off a black panther because you don’t know if it will walk past or attack you. In the same way, I hope people won’t be able to take their eyes off Shaibani Khan because it’s impossible to predict his next move.

Ranveer Singh’s Khilji in Padmaavat evoked the same reactions which is perhaps what brought on the comparisons.

People will draw comparisons because both characters are rooted in a certain period and both are the evil antagonists. As long as I’m being compared to someone who’s done a fantastic job, I’m happy. But when you see our show, you will realise there is no similarity in how I have brought on the madness.

By madness you mean…

(Cuts in) A certain savageness. It’s not about screaming and waving your hands in the air, it’s there in his eyes, in the way he kills, with such brutality that your instant reaction will be, “God, he’s bad! He’s mad!”

But even when you are playing a bad guy, be it Hostages 2, Tandav or The Empire, one knows that away from the camera, Dino Morea is a good guy.

(Laughs) Well, it is a make-believe world and you watch these characters for the way they are without believing that they will come to life for real. If that were the case, you would hate Tom or Jerry, depending on whether we like cats or rats. It’s entertainment! Watch it, enjoy it and move on to the next.

You’ve lived with long hair and a beard for some time now…

(Chuckles) It’s been two years since I’ve seen my face. The pandemic delayed the shoot.

Now that the shoot is done, will you shave?

No, people are loving the look and many interesting offers are coming my way. So, I think I will keep it. It’s been tough, but it’s paying off.

It’s been so long since we saw you in a film as the solo lead. What’s kept you away?

I started well, but then I was ill-advised. Since I didn’t know anyone from the industry, I did some films which didn’t work. And as my stock fell, the bigger filmmakers, for whatever reason, did not think of me and the offers that were coming my way were terrible. Bit roles with nothing to do. So, from 2011, I started saying “no” to everything.

It was a conscious decision, but it scared me because out of sight is out of mind in this industry. However I persisted and just kept working on myself in the event that if a great opportunity presented itself, I would be ready to prove myself again.

And now?

Now, the “nos” are turning to “yes”. The red light has become a green light and I hope this is the beginning of many new things to come.

Helmet, your next production which opens on September 3, is in a really interesting space. Even after all these years, we still find it difficult to say ‘condom’ ‘and use words like ‘chatri’ and ‘helmet’. Do you think with this film you can bring about a change?

Well, we are just telling a funny story about something people are shy of talking about. At the end of the film, if they get the message, great. But even if they just enjoy the film, that would be great too. I think they will come out laughing, and start asking for a condom, saying, “You might know what I am going to do with it, but then, that’s why I am here.”

Do you anticipate any censor problems?

The censor board saw the film and gave it a standing ovation. They said, “It’s a story that needs to be told.”

Why is it that even after almost 20 years, whenever we talk about Bollywood horror, we still flashback to the original Raaz?

Raaz had all the ingredients... Good story, beautiful songs, it had Bipasha (Basu) and me which was fantastic and the chemistry between us and Malini Sharma was amazing. It resonated with men because it spoke about betrayal of the wife and she still standing by him. Women could understand this to. Sometimes things happen and you make mistakes, but when love is true, your partner is there for you. Then there was the scary element, the sound effects. It made youngsters go with their girlfriends and boyfriends to the theatre so they could hold hands (Laughs).

What does love mean to you today?

It’s about sharing, loyalty and companionship. You can’t define it because love is an emotion, you gotta feel it. There is a beautiful line in The Empire. It’s Shabana madam’s actually, but when I was reading the script, it struck a chord, “Mohabbat hawa ki tarah hoti hai, dikhti nahi, lekin jab rukti hai, toh yeh saans bhi rukh jaati hai.” That’s how love is. You don’t see it, but it’s all around us. You just have to accept it and reciprocate.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 07:36 AM IST