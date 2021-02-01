'Simran' Row: Writer Apurva Asrani says he was 'kabab mein haddi' in Hansal Mehta-Kangana Ranaut 'love story'

National Award-winning film editor and writer Apurva Asrani on Monday took a dig at filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actress Kangana Ranaut by revisiting the Simran row.

The issue started when Mehta, over the weekend, admitted that directing the 2017 release "Simran" was a mistake. "I supported him (Anna) in good faith. Like I later supported Arvind. I don't regret it. All of us make mistakes. I made Simran," were his exact words on Twitter.