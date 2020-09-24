Simone Khambatta questioned by NCB, Rakul Preet Singh yet to appear

Mumbai: Fashion designer Simone Khambatta is being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in their ongoing probe related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh was also summoned to appear Thursday but is now slated to be questioned on Friday.

Singh, through her manager, had earlier stated that she did not receive a summon.

However, NCB sources stated that “summon was issued and she was contacted through various platforms including the phone number available.”

The NCB later revealed that Singh has acknowledged the summons and is likely to join the investigations on Friday. Khambatta reached the NCB's south Mumbai guesthouse on Thursday morning.