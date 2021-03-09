Simi Garewal withdraws the word 'evil' after being trolled for tweet on Meghan's interview with Oprah

Veteran Bollywood actress and television host Simi Garewal was trolled for her tweet on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, following the couple’s 90-minute explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"#OprahMeghanHarry I don't believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil," Simi had tweeted earlier on Monday.

Soon, Twitterati empathising with the former royal couple and their interview, slammed the 73-year-old. Many questioned Garewal's veracity to make such bold claims, considering the fact that she is not even related to the Royal family.

Some joked that Simi was "jealous" of the fact that the couple gave the interview to Oprah instead of her, while others called it an attention seeking stunt.

Hours later, Garewal withdrew her harsh comment on the Duchess of Sussex. In a subsequent tweet, she wrote, “I withdraw the word 'evil'. It was excessive. Calculating would have been more appropriate...”