Simi Garewal withdraws the word 'evil' after being trolled for tweet on Meghan's interview with Oprah

Veteran Bollywood actress and television host Simi Garewal was trolled for her tweet on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, following the couple’s 90-minute explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.
"#OprahMeghanHarry I don't believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil," Simi had tweeted earlier on Monday.
Soon, Twitterati empathising with the former royal couple and their interview, slammed the 73-year-old. Many questioned Garewal's veracity to make such bold claims, considering the fact that she is not even related to the Royal family.
Some joked that Simi was "jealous" of the fact that the couple gave the interview to Oprah instead of her, while others called it an attention seeking stunt.
Hours later, Garewal withdrew her harsh comment on the Duchess of Sussex. In a subsequent tweet, she wrote, “I withdraw the word 'evil'. It was excessive. Calculating would have been more appropriate...”
"Ho humm...Enough of Oprah/Meghan/Harry!!!. Tomorrow is another day.. we have our own lives to navigate..." she added.
Meghan and Harry's CBS special with Oprah marked the couple's first joint interview since their royal exit, which was recently made permanent. In the interview, the two discussed the reasons behind their decision to step back from their royal duties, which they had first announced in January 2020.
Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Since last summer, they have been living with Archie in their new home in Southern California, not far from Oprah's, near Santa Barbara.
Their interview with the former talk show queen and media mogul aired a month after Harry made a rare TV appearance on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'. Meghan and Harry, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, in May 2019. They are currently expecting their second child, a girl.
