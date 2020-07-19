Simi Garewal says a 'powerful' person viciously tried to destroy her career; applauds Kangana Ranaut's bravery

Actress Simi Garewal took to Twitter to applaud actress Kangana Ranaut for being brave and bold in her recent interview with Arnab Goswami. The talk show host also opened up about how a 'powerful' person viciously tried to destroy her career but she stayed silent.

Lauding Kangana Ranaut, Simi Garewal wrote, "I applaud #KanganaRanaut who is braver & bolder than I am. Only I know how a 'powerful' person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave... "

Weighing in on the cruel and unforgiving nature of Bollywood which is particularly tough on outsiders, she added: "I don't know what all of you felt after watching #KanganaSpeaksToArnab ..but it has left me quite depressed.. I'm distraught at what #SushantSingRajput endured .. and also what many 'outsiders' go through in Bollywood.. it must change!"