Simi Garewal says a 'powerful' person viciously tried to destroy her career; applauds Kangana Ranaut's bravery

Actress Simi Garewal took to Twitter to applaud actress Kangana Ranaut for being brave and bold in her recent interview with Arnab Goswami. The talk show host also opened up about how a 'powerful' person viciously tried to destroy her career but she stayed silent.
Lauding Kangana Ranaut, Simi Garewal wrote, "I applaud #KanganaRanaut who is braver & bolder than I am. Only I know how a 'powerful' person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave... "
Weighing in on the cruel and unforgiving nature of Bollywood which is particularly tough on outsiders, she added: "I don't know what all of you felt after watching #KanganaSpeaksToArnab ..but it has left me quite depressed.. I'm distraught at what #SushantSingRajput endured .. and also what many 'outsiders' go through in Bollywood.. it must change!"
In another tweet, Garewal wrote, "When George Floyd was killed in America it set forth an awakening. In the same way #SushantSingRajput 's death maybe the harbinger of an awakening in Bollywood.."
For the unversed, during an interaction with Republic TV, Kangana Ranaut said that she will return her Padma Shri award if she is unable to prove the claims she has made about Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.
She said, "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful?"
"Sushant's family shouldn't be harassed because these people are too powerful. These people aren't even summoned. Mumbai Police investigation is a complete sham. I have said no to Bhansali's Padmaavat but he hasn't done anything vengeful. He doesn't gang up on anyone but he's being summoned. Shekhar Kapur, a God-like figure in the industry is being summoned,” she added.